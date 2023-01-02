The Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14) will try to pick up another win over the Chicago Bulls (16-20) when they square off on Monday night. Cleveland traveled to Chicago and notched a 103-102 win on Saturday, and it will have a chance to pick up another win on Monday. The Bulls had won five of their last six games prior to their New Year's Eve loss to the Cavaliers.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 4 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 222.5.

Cavaliers vs. Bulls spread: Cavaliers -4

Cavaliers vs. Bulls over/under: 222.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Bulls money line: Cleveland -180, Chicago +152

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland snapped a three-game losing streak with its 103-102 win against Chicago on Saturday, despite failing to score in the final two minutes. The Cavaliers were led by Caris LeVert, who scored a game-high 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists. Veteran forward Kevin Love chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds, while Cedi Osman had 12 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers were able to secure the victory even without a strong performance from star guard Donovan Mitchell, who was held to 15 points on 5 of 16 shooting and committed seven turnovers. He is one of the top scorers in the NBA this season, averaging 28 points per game. Cleveland also has the NBA's top scoring defense, holding opponents to just 106.2 points per game.

Why the Bulls can cover

Cleveland is expected to be missing guard Darius Garland (thumb), who is the team's second-leading scorer with 21.4 points per game. Third-leading scorer Evan Mobley (14.5) missed Saturday's game due to an ankle injury and is questionable to play on Monday. The Cavaliers have not been in their best form of late, and they have only covered the spread three times in their last 14 home games against Chicago.

Chicago has won five of its last seven games even after the loss to Cleveland on Saturday, so the Bulls have a chance to continue their push towards the .500 mark. They are led by veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 26.2 points per game. Chicago is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games, including a 4-1 mark in its last five road outings.

