Cavaliers vs. Bulls odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 10 predictions from advanced computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls will face off in a Central Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center. Chicago is 21-43 overall and 13-20 at home, while the Cavaliers are 19-45 overall and 8-20 on the road. The Cavs are aiming for a third consecutive win. The Bulls are on a three-game losing streak.

Chicago is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over-under is set at 216. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Bulls picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has already returned almost $4,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season. It also entered Week 21 a blistering 51-32 on all top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bulls vs. Cavaliers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Bulls:

Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread: Bulls -3.5

Bulls vs. Cavaliers over-under: 216 points

Bulls vs. Cavaliers money line: Chicago -163, Cleveland 141

What you need to know about the Bulls

Chicago fell 110-107 to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Otto Porter Jr. (23 points) and Coby White (21 points) were the top scorers for the Bulls.

Zach LaVine will miss his fifth consecutive game on Tuesday because of a quadriceps injury. The Bulls have won two of three matchups against Cleveland so far this season.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Cavs ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 132-129 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Andre Drummond dropped a double-double on 28 points and 17 boards along with three blocks. The Cavaliers are 5-5 since J.B, Bickerstaff took over the head coaching post.

How to make Bulls vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Bulls vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavs vs. Bulls? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bulls vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.