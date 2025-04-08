The Cleveland Cavaliers can clinch the best record in the Eastern Conference and the top seed in the East entering the postseason with a victory on Tuesday when they host the Chicago Bulls. The Cavaliers (62-16) have the second-best record in the NBA and lead the Boston Celtics by four games in the final week of the regular season. The Bulls (36-42) have played well lately though with three straight victories and going 7-3 over their last 10 games. This would be Cleveland's first time as the top seed since the 2015-16 season when LeBron James led them to the title over the Warriors. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is out for Cleveland. Coby White (rest) is out and Josh Giddey (forearm) is questionable for the Bulls.

Why the Bulls can cover



The Cavaliers will be without Mitchell, who sprained his ankle in the second half against the Kings on Sunday. Mitchell returned and played the final 15:02 of the contest, but with the Cavaliers only needing to win one of their final four games or the Celtics lose one of their final four games to clinch the top seed in the East, there's little reason to push Mitchell. The six-time All-Star's absence could benefit the Bulls, who are still playing for seeding.

The Bulls are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference and are one game out of the No. 8 seed and avoiding the first elimination game. Meanwhile, a loss moves the Bulls down to the No. 10 seed, which would have them playing on the road in the first elimination contest on the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Bulls are 7-3 over their last 10 games and 12-4 over their last 16 games with only one loss by more than six points during that span. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers are 7-0 without Mitchell this season with four of those victories coming by double-digits. As great of a player as Mitchell is, Cleveland's depth has been one of its keys during its run to having the best record in the Eastern Conference. Darius Garland is second behind Mitchell at 20.4 points per game, followed by Evan Mobley (18.5 ppg) and Jarrett Allen (12.3 ppg) this season. Cleveland has the No. 1 scoring offense at 122.1 ppg and has scored at least 122 points in five of seven games without Mitchell.

Cleveland is 3-0 against Chicago this season and has won the last two meetings by an average of 20 points. Cleveland has been one of the most efficient teams in the league throughout the season, ranking second in shooting percentage (49.3%) and fourth in shooting percentage against (45.5%). The Cavaliers should be additionally motivated to lock up the top spot on Tuesday so they can rest their key players if they'd like heading into the postseason and begin the celebration of the top regular-season accomplishment. See which team to pick here.

