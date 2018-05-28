Cavaliers vs. Celtics final score: LeBron carries Cleveland to fourth-straight NBA Finals in Game 7 win over Boston
The Cavs are heading back to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season
The best two words in sports are Game 7. On Sunday, the Cavaliers came back from an early 12-point deficit to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the postseason. Cleveland advances to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season, where they'll await the winner of the Warriors and Rockets in Monday's Game 7.
LeBron James was simply remarkable, as he has been all postseason, finishing the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. He'll now head to the NBA Finals for an incredible eighth straight season. Here's a recap of the game, along with some of the best highlights.
Game 7: Cavaliers 87, Celtics 79
If you are unable to view the application below, please click here.
Boston got off to a great start, led once again by rookie Jayson Tatum. He scored nine points in the first quarter as the Celtics built an eight-point lead.
As expected, LeBron James took the lead for the Cavaliers, pretty much single-handedly keeping Cleveland afloat while the role players struggled. LeBron put up a double-double in the first half alone with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
After scoring just six points in Game 6, Al Horford came out much more aggressively in Game 7, scoring 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting in the first half. He took advantage of several mismatches down low, finishing around the basket consistently.
The Cavs finally went on their run in the second quarter to close the gap to just four points at halftime after trailing by as many as 12.
Things picked up in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers took their first lead of the game. The comeback was punctuated by LeBron's insane block on Terry Rozier and the ensuing stare down.
The Celtics weren't intimidated, however, and they responded with huge dunks, first from Horford.
Then a huge slam from Tatum on LeBron.
But in the end, LeBron and the Cavs were simply too much. They put the clamps on defensively and made big plays down the stretch to seal the victory.
Relive Game 7 commentary
If you are unable to view the application below, please click here.
Playoff bracket
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cavs' experience bests Celtics, for now
Of course there was LeBron, but the Cavs' veteran role players were the difference in Game...
-
LeBron blocks Rozier, stares him down
The Cavs stole the momentum in the third quarter, and James' block was a huge part of it
-
Tatum posterizes James with vicious dunk
The rookie was clearly not scared of the moment
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
-
Cavs-Celtics Game 7: 5 things to watch
Also, what will Kevin Love's absence mean for the Cavs, and how will Brad Stevens counter with...
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV