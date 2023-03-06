Who's Playing
Boston @ Cleveland
Current Records: Boston 45-20; Cleveland 40-26
What to Know
The Boston Celtics might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET March 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Celtics nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Boston fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 131-129. Power forward Jayson Tatum put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 11 boards in addition to six dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Tatum has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland made easy work of the Detroit Pistons this past Saturday and carried off a 114-90 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 96-67 advantage. Their point guard Darius Garland did his thing and shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and seven assists.
Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Brooklyn Nets March 3 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-105. In other words, don't count Cleveland out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.55
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 4-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 20 out of their last 39 games against Boston.
