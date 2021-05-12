Who's Playing

Boston @ Cleveland

Current Records: Boston 35-34; Cleveland 21-48

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers are even-steven against one another since December of 2015 (16-16), but not for long. The Celtics might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET May 12 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Boston won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 9.5-point advantage in the spread.

Boston came up short against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, falling 129-121. Despite the loss, Boston had strong showings from point guard Kemba Walker, who had 36 points along with seven boards, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 33 points, six dimes and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling 111-102. Cleveland's defeat came about despite a quality game from power forward Dean Wade, who posted a double-double on 19 points and 12 boards. Wade had some trouble finding his footing against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Celtics are now 35-34 while the Cavaliers sit at 21-48. Boston is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next three games are critical for them. Cleveland has been eliminated from playoff contention. Boston is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder April 27 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-115. In other words, don't count Cleveland out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Cleveland and Boston both have 16 wins in their last 32 games.