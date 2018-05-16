Cavaliers vs. Celtics: J.R. Smith given flagrant foul for shoving Al Horford in midair late in Game 2
Horford was up in the air for an alley-oop when Smith shoved him in the back
The Cleveland Cavaliers started to lose control at the end of their Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Down by eight points with just under four minutes remaining, the Cavaliers needed a stop. Instead, they unraveled. As Marcus Smart and Al Horford ran a pick-and-roll, Horford rolled to the rim looking for the lob from Smart.
As he was in midair, on his way to an alley-oop slam, J.R. Smith shoved Horford in the back, sending him crashing to the ground. It was a very dangerous play, and Smith was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul. In addition, Smith and Marcus Smart were each given a technical foul after Smart confronted the Cavs guard for the dirty play.
The flagrant gave Horford two shots and the Celtics the ball back. Horford hit both of the free throws, then on the ensuing possession went reverse for a bucket that pushed the Celtics' lead up to 12.
That sequence essentially ended the Cavs' hopes of a comeback. In the end, the Celtics won by 13 -- 104-97 -- to take a surprising 2-0 series lead.
-
NBA playoffs scores and highlights
We have all the scores, highlights, and news you need for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference...
-
Slipping to No. 4 may cost Grizzlies
Thanks to a turn of events in March, Memphis will narrowly miss out on a top 3 pick in the...
-
2018 NBA Draft Lottery: Suns get No. 1
The Phoenix Suns had the best odds for the top pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, and that's what...
-
2018 NBA Draft order
The order of the NBA Draft is now set, and all that's left is to start making the picks
-
Schroder unhappy with Hawks' direction
Schroder says he wouldn't mind playing for the Pacers or Bucks -- two teams he views 'going...
-
Draft Lottery 2018: Winners and losers
Will Phoenix take Luka Doncic or DeAndre Ayton?