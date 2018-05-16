Cavaliers vs. Celtics: J.R. Smith given flagrant foul for shoving Al Horford in midair late in Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers started to lose control at the end of their Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Down by eight points with just under four minutes remaining, the Cavaliers needed a stop. Instead, they unraveled. As Marcus Smart and Al Horford ran a pick-and-roll, Horford rolled to the rim looking for the lob from Smart.

As he was in midair, on his way to an alley-oop slam, J.R. Smith shoved Horford in the back, sending him crashing to the ground. It was a very dangerous play, and Smith was hit with a Flagrant 1 foul. In addition, Smith and Marcus Smart were each given a technical foul after Smart confronted the Cavs guard for the dirty play.

Marcus Smart defending his teammate Al Horford, after the push by Smith on Horford. pic.twitter.com/ZRf0BYoCQk — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) May 16, 2018

Marcus Smart took exception to a shove from JR Smith on Al Horford. pic.twitter.com/wKFqBeQE2L — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 16, 2018

The flagrant gave Horford two shots and the Celtics the ball back. Horford hit both of the free throws, then on the ensuing possession went reverse for a bucket that pushed the Celtics' lead up to 12.

Al Horford goes baseline for the reverse!#CUsRise 101 | #WhateverItTakes 89



3:05 left in the 4th on @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/w77DJc98ZS — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018

That sequence essentially ended the Cavs' hopes of a comeback. In the end, the Celtics won by 13 -- 104-97 -- to take a surprising 2-0 series lead.