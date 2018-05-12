Cavaliers vs. Celtics: LeBron James explains why the Brad Stevens hype has been a little 'overblown'

Cavaliers star LeBron James has seen a lot of different teams challenge him throughout his incredible run of seven straight NBA Finals appearances. One of his most consistent challengers has been the Boston Celtics. From Kevin Garnett to Isaiah Thomas, James has been facing Celtics teams late in the playoffs, and this season will be a little different.

This Celtics team that James will be facing in the conference finals isn't being carried by their stars Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, who are both out due to injuries. No, it's going to be Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier along with a lot of role players. The Celtics reaching this point without their star duo has resulted in plenty of praise being given to coach Brad Stevens.

When asked about all the praise that Stevens is receiving, LeBron says while he understands it, he considers it "a little bit overblown." Stevens has always been a great coach that puts players into a position to succeed. This season doesn't prove that more than any other. Via NESN

"I think they are one of the most well-coached teams in our league," he said. "Obviously, you know what I've said about Brad Stevens before and his ability to get the most out of his guys, how great they are out of timeouts, late-clock situations as well, no matter who is on the floor or no matter who has played for them, he can put guys in position to succeed and get the most out of whoever has been in their lineup over the past few years, it's not just this year." "I think it has been a little bit overblown this year because of the names that has been out. Obviously, with Kyrie and Gordon and the injuries with those two big guys, but he has gotten the most out of everybody he has ever put in his position since he's gotten to Boston."

James has a point here. The Celtics have always been well coached and Stevens has always received a lot of praise for what he does on the sideline. Has what he's done with the Celtics this season been impressive? Definitely, but it isn't finally proof that Stevens is a good coach or a coming-out moment for him. He's always gotten the most out of his rosters even when he lacked star power. This is just Stevens being Stevens.