Cavaliers vs. Celtics: LeBron James torches Boston with 21 first-quarter points in Game 2

LeBron James scored just 15 points in the Cavaliers' loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday. He eclipsed that mark in the first quarter alone in Game 2.

"The King" came out locked in and on fire, pouring in 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting in the first. He got going early, scoring eight points in the first four minutes.

And he just continued his exploits all quarter long. The Celtics weren't even playing bad defense on some of the shots he made. Like, what are you supposed to do against this?

LeBron James is on FIRE! 🔥👀



19 PTS on 7-9 shooting (4 3PM) for the King!@cavs up 25-20 in the 1st on @ESPNNBA #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/252QF6RABm — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2018

But despite all of the work from LeBron, the Cavaliers weren't able to extend much of a lead. At the end of the first quarter, their advantage was just 27-23.