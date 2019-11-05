Cavaliers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Celtics basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Boston (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 2-4; Boston 4-1
What to Know
The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Boston is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Celtics escaped with a win against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single basket last week, 104-102. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Kemba Walker, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to six boards, and PF Marcus Morris, who shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 131-111 punch to the gut against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. PG Collin Sexton wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Boston's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But Boston rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 26.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Boston.
- Mar 26, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Cleveland 106
- Feb 05, 2019 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 96
- Jan 23, 2019 - Boston 123 vs. Cleveland 103
- Nov 30, 2018 - Boston 128 vs. Cleveland 95
- May 27, 2018 - Cleveland 87 vs. Boston 79
- May 25, 2018 - Cleveland 109 vs. Boston 99
- May 23, 2018 - Boston 96 vs. Cleveland 83
- May 21, 2018 - Cleveland 111 vs. Boston 102
- May 19, 2018 - Cleveland 116 vs. Boston 86
- May 15, 2018 - Boston 107 vs. Cleveland 94
- May 13, 2018 - Boston 108 vs. Cleveland 83
- Feb 11, 2018 - Cleveland 121 vs. Boston 99
- Jan 03, 2018 - Boston 102 vs. Cleveland 88
- Oct 17, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Boston 99
- May 25, 2017 - Cleveland 135 vs. Boston 102
- May 23, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Boston 99
- May 21, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Cleveland 108
- May 19, 2017 - Cleveland 130 vs. Boston 86
- May 17, 2017 - Cleveland 117 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 05, 2017 - Cleveland 114 vs. Boston 91
- Mar 01, 2017 - Boston 103 vs. Cleveland 99
- Dec 29, 2016 - Cleveland 124 vs. Boston 118
- Nov 03, 2016 - Cleveland 128 vs. Boston 122
- Mar 05, 2016 - Cleveland 120 vs. Boston 103
- Feb 05, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Cleveland 103
- Dec 15, 2015 - Cleveland 89 vs. Boston 77
