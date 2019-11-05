Cavaliers vs. Celtics live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Boston (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 2-4; Boston 4-1

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head back out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Boston is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Celtics escaped with a win against the New York Knicks by the margin of a single basket last week, 104-102. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of PG Kemba Walker, who had 33 points and five assists in addition to six boards, and PF Marcus Morris, who shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 131-111 punch to the gut against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. PG Collin Sexton wasn't much of a difference maker for Cleveland; he finished with ten points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Boston's victory lifted them to 4-1 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the second fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.8. But Boston rank first in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with only 26.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Celtics are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 26 games against Boston.