Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, Game 3: Expert on 18-8 run reveals picks for 2018 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics have never lost an NBA playoff series after winning the first two games (35-0).

On the strength of one dominant performance and one comeback, they lead Cleveland 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. On Saturday night (8:30 p.m. ET), the scene shifts to Quicken Loans Arena, where LeBron James and company will try to get back into the series with their first win against Boston.

The Cavaliers are 6.5-point sportsbook favorites, and the over-under for total points scored is set at 204.5.

Now, the question is whether James and the Cavaliers can find a way to halt Boston's signature efficiency and have the resilience to fight back into the series.

The latter could be a question after they raced to a double-digit lead in Game 2, only to see Boston methodically and patiently overcome the deficit. The Celtics dominated the second half to take a 107-94 win that has many observers questioning whether Cleveland is overmatched in overall personnel, coaching or both.

James did his part with a memorable triple-double, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Kevin Love also had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Cleveland.

But Boston had a balanced effort with six players in double figures, including all five starters. Jaylen Brown had 23 points and veteran Al Horford scored 15 points with 10 rebounds.

Boston forced 15 turnovers while committing just six of its own, and also hit 17-of-20 free-throw attempts to 10-of-17 for Cleveland. The Celtics also had 24 assists on their 40 field goals.

Cleveland saw its composure wilt on both ends and finished with 39 second-half points.

Cleveland saw its composure wilt on both ends and finished with 39 second-half points.

Will the Cavaliers catch Boston in a potential letdown spot in Game 3 on Saturday, or will the Celtics maintain their poise on the road?