Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, Game 5: Expert on 11-2 roll reveals picks for 2018 NBA playoffs

Desperately needing to win both games on their home court, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers delivered in the Eastern Conference finals of the 2018 NBA playoffs. On Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET), they return to Boston for a critical Game 5 against the Celtics with the series deadlocked 2-2. The Cavaliers are one-point favorites, with the over-under for total points scored set at 205.5.

Nagel knows the Cavaliers were outplayed and appeared to be out-coached in dropping the first two games of the series, squandering a double-digit lead in Game 2 amid a lack of composure and fortitude.

Cleveland returned to Quicken Loans Arena needing a sweep of Games 3 and 4 to avoid the possibility of being closed out in Game 5 at Boston. The Cavaliers responded with a pair of dominant performances, rolling to a 116-86 win in Game 3 and holding off Boston 111-102 on Monday.

James led the way with 44 points, five rebounds and three assists last time out. Three other Cleveland players hit double figures, with Tristan Thompson going for 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Boston shot just 41.2 percent from the field, missing several open jumpers while looking out of sync at times in its half-court offense. It also lost its penchant for key defensive stops, allowing Cleveland to shoot 50.6 percent, and let the Cavs take a 60-45 rebounding edge.

