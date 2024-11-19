The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-0) and the Boston Celtics (11-3) link up in a heavyweight Eastern Conference showdown on Tuesday as part of the 2024 NBA Cup. Cleveland's 15-0 start is the second-best win streak to begin a season in league history. On Sunday, the Cavaliers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 128-114. Meanwhile, Boston has won four of its past five games. On Nov. 16, the Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors 126-123 after Jayson Tatum hit a game-winning 3-pointer.

Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Celtics over/under: 235 points

Cavaliers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -200, Cleveland +167

BOS: 7-7 ATS this season

CLE: 11-4 ATS this season

Why the Celtics can cover

Tatum is a fearless scorer for the Celtics. The 26-year-old is third in the NBA in scoring (29.7) while leading the team in rebounds (7.9) and assists (5.9). In his last outing, Tatum finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He's also made at least five 3-pointers in five of his last seven games.

Guard Jaylen Brown is Tatum's running mate. Brown is another sho creator and athletic force on both ends of the floor. The California product averages 25.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.1 steals per game. He's finished with at least 25 points in three straight games. In the win over the Raptors, Brown had 27 points, six rebounds and seven assists. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is the No. 1 weapon on the offensive end. Mitchell has great athleticism to finish with force, while also having a crisp jumper. He leads the team in points (24.6) with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The five-time All-Star also shoots 42% from downtown and logs 1.5 steals per game. In his last contest, Mitchell had 37 points, seven rebounds and went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Forward Evan Mobley gives the Cav a force in the frontcourt. He has a soft touch around the rim and will be an asset on the boards. The USC product averages 18.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and shoots 57% from the field. He has five double-doubles this season. In the win over the Hornets, Mobley had 23 points and 11 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

