Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds, line, spread: 2019 NBA picks, Dec. 27 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boston Celtics will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden. Boston is 21-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Cleveland is 9-21 overall and 3-11 on the road. The Celtics enter Friday's matchup averaging 111.4 points per game, the 14th best mark in the NBA. Cleveland, meanwhile, is averaging just 104.5 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Boston is favored by 13.5-points in the latest Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, while the over-under is set at 217. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned over $1,400 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 9 on a blistering 20-8 run on all top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Celtics vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The stars were brightly shining for the Celtics in a 118-102 victory over Toronto on Christmas Day. The Celtics can attribute much of their success to forward Jaylen Brown, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with 30 points and six boards. For the season, Brown is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, it was close, but Cleveland ultimately received the gift of a 121-118 win from a begrudging Atlanta squad on Monday. Guard Collin Sexton filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with six rebounds. The Cavaliers enter Friday's matchup having won four of their last six games. However, Cleveland is 0-6 in its last six games against the Celtics.

Boston took its game against Cleveland the last time the two teams met in December by a conclusive 110-88 score. The Cavaliers are just 1-8 in their last nine road games, and 1-6 against the spread in their last seven contests when playing on the road against Boston.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.