Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds: NBA picks from expert who's 22-12 on Boston games

Two of the NBA's most talented squads tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday when the Boston Celtics host the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics opened as four-point favorites and now are laying five. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 213.



On Thursday, Hartstein made another strong pick involving the Celtics against the Wizards, confidently selecting Boston at +2.

On Thursday, Hartstein made another strong pick involving the Celtics against the Wizards, confidently selecting Boston at +2. He astutely noted Washington had been overachieving after the loss of superstar John Wall. The result: the Celtics rode Kyrie Irving's 28-point outburst to a 110-104 win, covering the spread with ease.



Hartstein has now examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Cavaliers-Celtics and locked in his pick. He's expecting a high-scoring affair and is leaning towards the Over.



Hartstein knows Boston's best shot at covering the spread will be to ride the hot hand of Irving, who has led the team in scoring the past two games. In 10 of his last 11 games, the All-Star point guard has scored at least 20 points.



But Cleveland can cover the spread -- and win outright -- by incorporating three-point sharpshooter Kyle Korver more into the offense. The longtime vet netted a season-high 30 points last time out against the Hawks on 7-for-13 shooting from beyond the arc.



The Cavs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games in Boston. This time, they come in after trading away half their squad, including stars Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder for George Hill and Jordan Clarkson.

There's a critical stat that determines which side of the spread prevails.



So what side of the Cavaliers-Celtics do you need to be all over on Sunday?