Cavaliers vs. Celtics playoffs: Even Tyronn Lue can't believe Kyle Korver is 37 years old

The Cleveland Cavaliers took down the Boston Celtics in Game 4, winning 111-102 to even the series at 2-2. They did so behind another phenomenal performance by LeBron James, who registered his sixth 40-point game of this postseason finishing with 44 points, which is completely absurd, by the way.

But the Cavs wouldn't have won without another strong game from Kyle Korver. The veteran was a non-factor in the first two games in Boston, scoring 16 points combined. But he's put in 14 points in each of the two games in Cleveland, hitting some big 3s and also playing some solid defense on Jaylen Brown.

After the game, both LeBron James and coach Tyronn Lue mentioned Korver's play, and in particular there was a pretty humorous moment when Lue was at the podium. Lue, who is just 41 years old himself, couldn't believe that Korver is 37.

As for LeBron, he said, "I've loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here," which is pretty high praise to get from one of the best players of all time.

LeBron also gave a shoutout to former Cavaliers GM David Griffin, saying "I have no idea how Griff was able to pull that off," in regards to the trade that brought Korver to the Cavs.

It will be interesting to see how Korver plays as the series heads back to Boston for Game 5. Will he return to the form he showed in Games 1 and 2? Or will he keep the momentum going and give the Cavs a lift off the bench once again.