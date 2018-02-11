Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Cavaliers at Celtics



Date: Sunday, Feb. 11



Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET



3:30 p.m. ET Location: TD Garden -- Boston



TD Garden -- Boston TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: WatchESPN

WatchESPN Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

So much for the controversy between Isaiah Thomas and Paul Pierce. After all the drama between the two, Thomas won't even be in the building when the Celtics retire Pierce's jersey on Sunday afternoon.

That, of course, is because Thomas is now on the Lakers, traded there on deadline day as part of the Cavs' roster overhaul. Sunday's matchup should be our first look at the revamped Cavs, who brought in George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to try and shake things up for the final few months of the season.

Because of Pierce's jersey retirement and the Cavaliers big moves, it's almost easy to forget that this is yet another matchup between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving after Irving forced a trade from the Cavs during the summer.