Cavaliers vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Paul Pierce is set to have his jersey retired on Sunday
How to watch Cavaliers at Celtics
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 11
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: TD Garden -- Boston
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Follow: GameTracker
SportsLine odds
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis
So much for the controversy between Isaiah Thomas and Paul Pierce. After all the drama between the two, Thomas won't even be in the building when the Celtics retire Pierce's jersey on Sunday afternoon.
That, of course, is because Thomas is now on the Lakers, traded there on deadline day as part of the Cavs' roster overhaul. Sunday's matchup should be our first look at the revamped Cavs, who brought in George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to try and shake things up for the final few months of the season.
Because of Pierce's jersey retirement and the Cavaliers big moves, it's almost easy to forget that this is yet another matchup between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving after Irving forced a trade from the Cavs during the summer.
-
IT feels like he 'got his powers back'
Thomas scored 22 points in his first game with the Lakers
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We've got all the scores, highlights and news from Sunday in the NBA
-
Mavericks vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of the Rockets and locked in a play for Sunday
-
Celtics vs. Cavaliers odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has is finger on the pulse of Celtics basketball and locked in a pick for...
-
Spurs could exploit key Warriors flaw
Despite Saturday's loss, San Antonio may have the blueprint to competing with Golden State...
-
Report: Belinelli to join Sixers
Belinelli agreed to a buyout with the Hawks