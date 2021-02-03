Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Cleveland

Current Records: Los Angeles 16-6; Cleveland 10-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Los Angeles Clippers and are hoping to record their first win since Nov. 17 of 2017. Cleveland will play host again and welcome Los Angeles to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while the Clippers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Things were close when Cleveland and the Minnesota Timberwolves clashed on Monday, but Cleveland ultimately edged out the opposition 100-98. Among those leading the charge for Cleveland was center Jarrett Allen, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 18 boards in addition to five blocks.

Speaking of close games: Los Angeles was close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 124-120 to the Brooklyn Nets. Los Angeles' defeat came about despite a quality game from small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 33 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

The Cavaliers aren't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Cleveland's victory brought them up to 10-11 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to 16-6. Cleveland is 4-5 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 5-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.