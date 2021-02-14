The Los Angeles Clippers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Staples Center. The Clippers are 19-8 overall and 8-4 at home, while Cleveland is 10-17 overall and 3-10 on the road. The Clippers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games when playing a team with a losing straight-up record. The Cavaliers, meanwhile, are 0-4 against the spread in the last four meetings against the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is favored by 11.5-points in the latest Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 221.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread: Clippers -11.5

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over-under: 221 points

Clippers vs. Cavaliers money line: Clippers -800, Cavaliers +550

What you need to know about the Clippers



Los Angeles earned its second straight victory on Friday, downing the Chicago Bulls 125-106. Kawhi Leonard did his thing again, dropping 33 points to go with six rebounds. Leonard leads the Clippers with 26.7 points per game, while Serge Ibaka pulls in 6.6 rebounds.

The Clippers enter Sunday's showdown scoring 115.3 points per game, good for third-best in the NBA. Los Angeles has won six of its last eight games at home, and the Clippers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings at home against Cleveland.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland dropped its sixth straight decision on Friday, losing 129-110 to the Portland Trail Blazers. Collin Sexton had 25 points and five assists, and Jarrett Allen added 22 points and six rebounds. Sexton averages 22.8 points per game. Andre Drummond pulls down 13.5 rebounds and Darius Garland dishes 5.4 assists per outing.

The Cavaliers are scoring the second-fewest points per game in the league, just 103.9 on average. Cleveland has also struggled mightily against the spread this season. In fact, the Cavaliers are 0-9 ATS in their last nine games overall.

