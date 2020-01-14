Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 14 predictions from model on 28-16 run

The Los Angeles Clippers play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nationally televised, cross-conference matchup on Tuesday evening. Paul George (hamstring) will miss the game for the Clippers, while the Cavaliers enter Tuesday's matchup on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Lakers on Monday.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Clippers as 15-point home favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread: Clippers -15

Cavaliers vs. Clippers over-under: 224 points

Cavaliers vs. Clippers money line: Clippers -1232, Cavaliers +890

CLE: The Cavaliers have covered the spread in three of their last four games.

LAC: The Clippers have failed to cover the spread in four straight.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The model understands that Cleveland is in a difficult schedule spot but, in recent days, the Cavaliers are showing signs of life. They picked up back-to-back road wins over the Pistons and Nuggets last week and, for a half against the Lakers, Cleveland was competitive.

John Beilein's team is the best in the NBA on the offensive glass, creating extra opportunities for easy baskets near the rim. In addition, Cleveland is the best in the league at avoiding defensive fouls, which counteracts a major strength of the Clippers' offense in generating free throw attempts. Even so, Cleveland isn't a lock to cover the Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread on Tuesday night.

Why the Clippers can cover

The model also knows that George's absence is not a small factor, but the Clippers are playing at home and have the rest advantage. From a schematic standpoint, Los Angeles is elite at creating extra possessions on the offensive glass and, overall, the Clippers rank easily as a top 10 offense. In fact, the Clippers enter Tuesday's matchup averaging 115.3 points per game, good for fourth-best in the league.

Defensively, the Clippers have a fantastic overall profile that ranks them as an elite group. That is headlined by some of the best shot resistance metrics in the NBA, and this is a supremely favorable matchup against a Cleveland team that sometimes struggles to score in an efficient and effective manner. Plus, the Clippers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six home games against Cleveland.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Clippers picks

