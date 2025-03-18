The Los Angeles Clippers will battle the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome. Los Angeles is 38-30 overall and 23-10 at home, while Cleveland is 56-11 overall and 26-6 on the road. The Cavs are 16-1 in their last 17 games, while the Clippers have won six of their past seven contests. Cleveland's Evan Mobley (foot) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

The Cavs are favored by 3 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 231.5 points.

Clippers vs. Cavaliers spread: Clippers +3

Clippers vs. Cavaliers over/under: 231.5 points

Clippers vs. Cavaliers money line: Clippers: +127, Cavaliers: -152

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday as they easily beat the Hornets 123-88. James Harden had a dynamite game for the Clippers, shooting 4-for-7 from beyond the arc and dropping a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kawhi Leonard, who went 9-for-16 en route to 23 points, six boards and five assists. The Clippers dominated the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds.

The Clippers have been playing extremely well on the defensive end of the floor this season. Los Angeles is giving up 108.4 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NBA. In addition, the Clippers are 6-1 in their last seven home games against the Cavaliers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, after a string of 16 wins, the Cavaliers' good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. The Cavs fell to the Magic 108-103. Despite the defeat, Cleveland will enter Tuesday's contest full of confidence. That's because the Cavaliers have won each of their last 11 games on the road. Cleveland is also 5-1 against the spread in its past six meetings with the Clippers.

The Cavaliers are scoring 122.5 points per game this season, which ranks second in the league. Guard Donovan Mitchell leads the team with 24.2 points per game. Darius Garland has also been extremely effective for the Cavs, averaging 21.0 points and 6.7 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Clippers vs. Cavaliers picks

