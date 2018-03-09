Cavaliers vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

How to watch Cavaliers at Clippers



Date: Friday, March 9



Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



TV: NBA TV

Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Follow: GameTracker



Analysis

For pretty much the rest of the season, the Clippers will be in a must-win situation. Entering Friday's game against the Cavaliers, the Clips are sitting in eighth place in the Western Conference due to a better winning percentage than the Nuggets and Jazz. It's going to be a furious race for the final few spots out West.

Getting a win on Friday night won't be an easy task though for the Clippers, with LeBron James and Co. coming to town. While the Cavs haven't been great since the All-Star break, it's still LeBron, and he's still capable of taking over a game, as he showed in their win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Don't be surprised if "The King" puts on a show at the Staples Center.