Who's Playing
Memphis @ Cleveland
Current Records: Memphis 32-19; Cleveland 31-22
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Jan. 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Cavaliers were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 100-97 to the Miami Heat. The losing side was boosted by power forward Evan Mobley, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 122-112. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which Morant has had at least 11 assists.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.60
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Memphis 115 vs. Cleveland 114
- Jan 04, 2022 - Memphis 110 vs. Cleveland 106
- Oct 20, 2021 - Memphis 132 vs. Cleveland 121
- Jan 11, 2021 - Memphis 101 vs. Cleveland 91
- Jan 07, 2021 - Cleveland 94 vs. Memphis 90
- Jan 17, 2020 - Memphis 113 vs. Cleveland 109
- Dec 20, 2019 - Cleveland 114 vs. Memphis 107
- Feb 23, 2019 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 107
- Dec 26, 2018 - Memphis 95 vs. Cleveland 87
- Feb 23, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 02, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Memphis 111
- Dec 14, 2016 - Memphis 93 vs. Cleveland 85
- Dec 13, 2016 - Cleveland 103 vs. Memphis 86
- Mar 07, 2016 - Memphis 106 vs. Cleveland 103
- Oct 28, 2015 - Cleveland 106 vs. Memphis 76