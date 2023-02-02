Who's Playing

Memphis @ Cleveland

Current Records: Memphis 32-19; Cleveland 31-22

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies since Jan. 7 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Cavaliers were close but no cigar on Tuesday as they fell 100-97 to the Miami Heat. The losing side was boosted by power forward Evan Mobley, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 122-112. Point guard Ja Morant put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost posted a triple-double on 32 points, 12 assists, and nine rebounds. That's the fourth consecutive contest in which Morant has had at least 11 assists.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.60

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Memphis have won eight out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.