The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is 2-5 overall and 0-4 at home, while Cleveland is 4-4 overall and 2-3 on the road. The teams split their two meetings last season.

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers spread: Grizzlies -5

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers over-under: 209 points

Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers +175; Grizzlies -200



What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, 105-94. Cleveland was down 83-64 at the end of the third quarter. It was the second loss in three nights to Orlando. Collin Sexton scored 21 points, his eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points to start the season, a franchise record. Cedi Osman finished with only four points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds as he registered his eighth consecutive double-double on Wednesday. The Cavaliers have won 30 of 47 all-time meetings with the Grizzlies. Sexton scored 28 points in his most recent meeting with Memphis. Cleveland comes into this matchup with the most steals per game in the league at 10.88. Damyean Dotson is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Darius Garland (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday and Kevin Love (calf) remains out.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies as fell 94-92 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Jonas Valanciunas (13 points), Gorgui Dieng (13 points), Dillon Brooks (13 points), and Brandon Clarke (12 points) were the top scorers for Memphis. Valanciunas had 11 rebounds as he registered his seventh consecutive double-double.

Kyle Anderson has scored 18-plus points four times in the first seven games. Memphis is averaging 51.1 points in the paint per game (sixth in the league) and 15.3 second chance points per game (second). Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Killian Tillie (hamstring), Jontay Porter (knee) and John Konchar (ankle) are all out for Thursday's game.

