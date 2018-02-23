Cavaliers vs. Grizzlies odds: Picks, predictions from expert on 19-6 NBA run

The rebuilt Cavaliers came out of the All-Star break with a home loss to the Wizards. Cleveland looks to bounce back Friday when it goes on the road to face the Grizzlies at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Cavs are listed as 5.5-point road favorites, with the Over-Under for total points scored set at 213.5.



Before you pick a side, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say. The veteran NBA handicapper continues to enjoy his best run of the season. He's on a 19-6 streak in NBA against the spread picks and went 2-1 on Thursday.



Hartstein also is on an astounding 31-11 ATS run in games involving the Cavaliers or Grizzlies, showing he has a strong history of accurately pegging the tendencies of both clubs.

Now, he's locked in a strong pick for Friday night's game that you can see at SportsLine.



Hartstein knows the Cavaliers' moves at the trade deadline appeared to have a positive short-term impact, as Cleveland headed into the All-Star break with four consecutive wins and covers.



But the Cavaliers showed they have still have some work to do in a 110-103 home loss on Thursday to the Wizards, who could challenge them for supremacy in the Eastern Conference. Washington managed a 52-46 rebounding edge and also had 29 assists to Cleveland's 20.



LeBron James scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter in a late rally that came up short and spoiled the home debut for the four new Cavaliers -- Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood and George Hill.



Meanwhile, injury-ravaged Memphis, crippled by the loss of point guard Mike Conley, headed into the break with seven straight losses, including two on its home court.



But the Grizzlies can take some optimism from holding James to 32 combined points in his past two trips to Memphis. The Grizzlies were competitive, but came up short in both. They also played well before falling 116-111 in Cleveland earlier this season.

He knows there's a strong trend that determines which side of the spread prevails.



Will Cleveland get back to its winning ways Friday, or will the stubborn Grizzlies protect their home court? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Cavaliers-Grizzlies you should be all over on Friday, all from an expert who's a blistering 19-6 on NBA picks.