Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Cleveland
Current Records: Atlanta 1-0; Cleveland 0-1
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't won a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks since Oct. 23 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Friday. Cleveland will take on Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after having had a few days off. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Cavaliers came up short against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, falling 115-108. Cleveland's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Darius Garland, who had 34 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, everything went Atlanta's way against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday as they made off with a 132-103 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 102-76 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 17 rebounds and 15 points in addition to three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 13 rebounds.
Cleveland found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 131-107 punch to the gut against the Hawks in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe the Cavaliers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
Odds
The Hawks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 17 out of their last 27 games against Atlanta.
