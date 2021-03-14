The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 18-20 overall and 9-9 at home, while the Cavaliers are 14-23 overall and 5-13 on the road. Cleveland is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games against the Hawks. Atlanta, meanwhile, enters Sunday's matchup having won four of its last five games overall.

Atlanta is favored by six-points in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 222.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Cavaliers:

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks -6

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over-under: 222 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Hawks -245. Cavaliers +205

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta didn't have too much trouble with the Sacramento Kings at home on Saturday as the Hawks won 121-106. Atlanta relied on the efforts of center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double with 24 points and 14 rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and nine dimes. Capela enters Sunday's showdown averaging 14.8 points and 14.3 rebounds per game, while Young is scoring 26.7 points per contest.

The Hawks have struggled to beat the Cavaliers at home. In fact, Atlanta is just 2-9 in its last 11 home games against Cleveland. The Hawks are also 1-5-1 against the spread in their last seven games when playing as the favorite.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Cleveland lost to the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday, and the Cavaliers lost bad. The score wound up at 116-82. Cleveland was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-48. Point guard Collin Sexton (19 points) was the top scorer for the Cavaliers. For the season, Sexton is averaging 23.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers have lost two straight, but they're a respectable 5-1 against the spread in their last six games. However, Cleveland is 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 games on the road.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks

