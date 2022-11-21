The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 10-6 overall and 6-1 at home, while Atlanta is 10-6 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Hawks won three of four matchups between these teams last season.

Cleveland is favored by 2 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 226. Before entering any Hawks vs. Cavaliers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 103-68 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,700. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cavaliers vs. Hawks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Hawks spread: Cavaliers -2

Cavaliers vs. Hawks over/under: 226 points

Cavaliers vs. Hawks money line: Cleveland -135, Atlanta +115

Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers took their game against the Miami Heat on Sunday by a conclusive 113-87 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 95-64 advantage. Point guard Darius Garland and small forward Cedi Osman were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former had 25 points and seven assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Cavs are arguably the most balanced team in the league, ranking third in defensive efficiency and fourth in offensive efficiency. Donovan Mitchell has taken his game to another level in his new digs as he's averaging career highs in points (29.9), rebounds (4.4), assists (5.8) and blocks (0.5) per game. Kevin Love (thumb) missed Sunday's game as did Dean Wade (knee), and both will be game-time decisions for Monday.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result it was hoping for this past Saturday with a 124-122 victory over the Toronto Raptors. It was another big night for the Hawks' point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 dimes.

Young had the assist on rookie AJ Griffin's buzzer-beating game-winner and the point guard ranks second in the NBA with 9.5 dimes per game. Atlanta's offensive philosophy is the opposite of the NBA's current trend of leaning on the 3-pointer as the Hawks rank last in both 3P makes and attempts while ranking first in both 2P makes and attempts. Newcomer Dejounte Murray continues to fill up the box score and is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hawks picks

The model has simulated Hawks vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Cavaliers vs. Hawks? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.