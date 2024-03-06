The Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks will face off in an Eastern Conference clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. Atlanta is 27-34 overall and 15-16 at home, while Cleveland is 40-21 overall and 19-10 on the road. The Cavaliers are 14-5 in their last 19 games, while the Hawks are 7-3 in their last 10 games at home.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks -2

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Hawks: -131, Cavaliers: +110

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

On Tuesday, Cleveland escaped with a win against the Boston Celtics by the margin of a single free throw, 105-104. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Cavaliers were down 22 points with 9 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers relied on the efforts of Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Dean Wade, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points. Allen has now racked up 29 double-doubles this season and he's averaging 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He's a big reason why the Cavaliers are currently ranked No. 3 in the Eastern Conference.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Meanwhile, Atlanta strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 116-100. Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jalen Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double with 26 points and nine rebounds. Johnson has now scored 21 or more points in three of his last five games.

The Hawks are scoring 120.4 points per game on average, which ranks fifth in the NBA. With Trae Young (finger) sidelined with an injury, Dejounte Murray will have to lead Atlanta's offense on Wednesday. For the season, Murray is averaging 21.6 points, 5.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

