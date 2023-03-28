The Atlanta Hawks (37-38) can get back to the .500 mark overall this season when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) on Tuesday night. Atlanta has alternated between wins and losses in each of its last seven games, falling to Memphis by four points on Sunday. Cleveland is riding a four-game winning streak following a blowout win over Houston in its latest outing.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena. Cleveland is favored by 1 point in the latest Hawks vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 236.

Hawks vs. Cavaliers spread: Hawks +1

Hawks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 236 points

Hawks vs. Cavaliers money line: Atlanta +100, Cleveland -120

Why the Hawks can cover

Atlanta has followed each of its last three losses with wins, and it is desperate to avoid falling in the standings. The Hawks are tied with Toronto for eighth place and are one game ahead of Chicago for 10th place following their loss to Memphis. Star point guard Trae Young scored 28 points and dished out 10 assists, knocking down 11 of 12 from the charity stripe.

Center Clint Capela posted a double-double as well, scoring 18 points and grabbing 16 rebounds on 8 of 11 shooting. Atlanta already beat Cleveland at home once this season, rolling to a 136-119 win on Feb. 24 for its fourth straight win over the Cavaliers at home. The Hawks have covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams and have covered in four of their last six games overall. Two Cleveland starters are questionable in Jarrett Allen (groin) and Isaac Okoro (knee).

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has been hot in March, winning nine of its last 11 games coming into Tuesday's matchup. The Cavaliers are riding a four-game winning streak, beating Houston by 17 points on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018. Center Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while shooting guard Donovan Mitchell had 22 points and five rebounds.

Mitchell is aiming to become the fourth player in league history to average 27 points, 1.5 steals and make 200-plus 3-pointers on 37% shooting. He is averaging a career-best 27.4 points, 1.5 steals and is shooting 37.9% from the perimeter. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven games and have covered the spread in four of their last six.

