Cavaliers vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Cleveland 4-6; Miami 7-3
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 126-110 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 8th.
The Cavaliers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97.
Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, winning 117-108. No one put up better numbers for Miami than SF Jimmy Butler, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 dimes.
Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Miami's win lifted them to 7-3 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18 on average. But the Heat come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.25
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 08, 2019 - Miami 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. Cleveland 94
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Miami 122 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Cleveland 102 vs. Miami 92
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Russ wrong about Beverley's D vs. Harden
As Rasheed Wallace might say, the tape don't lie
-
Harden can get Rockets wins by himself
Harden dropped 47 points against one of the best defenses in the league and showed why Houston...
-
Austin Rivers trolls his dad into T
Austin was enjoying the win
-
Morant hits the game-winner for Grizz
Morant finished with 23 points and 11 assists in the win
-
Lakers vs. Warriors odds, picks and sims
The SportsLine Projection Model simulated Warriors vs. Lakers on Wednesday 10,000 times.
-
Magic reportedly interested in DeRozan
The Magic have a scoring and spacing problem, but DeRozan really only helps one of those
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans