Cavaliers vs. Heat: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Cleveland (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Cleveland 4-6; Miami 7-3

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland will be seeking to avenge the 126-110 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played March 8th.

The Cavaliers needed just one more bucket to secure the win on Tuesday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 98-97.

Meanwhile, Miami was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, winning 117-108. No one put up better numbers for Miami than SF Jimmy Butler, who really brought his A game. He dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 dimes.

Cleveland isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Miami's win lifted them to 7-3 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 4-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland rank first in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 18 on average. But the Heat come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.2. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.25

Odds

The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 14 games against Cleveland.