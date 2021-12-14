Through 3 Quarters

The Cleveland Cavaliers are just one quarter away from delivering their fans the win they've been expecting. a win is still up for grabs for either squad, but they are up 78-73 over the Miami Heat

Cleveland has been relying on center Jarrett Allen, who has 12 points along with six boards, and point guard Darius Garland, who has 16 points. A double-double would be Allen's fourth in a row.

Miami has been led by power forward P.J. Tucker, who so far has shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and has recorded 23 points, four dimes and nine rebounds.

the Heat have lost 82% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

Miami @ Cleveland

Current Records: Miami 16-11; Cleveland 16-12

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 13 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Cavaliers strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 117-103. The team accrued 81 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for Cleveland's center Jarrett Allen, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds along with three blocks. That makes it three consecutive games in which Allen has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami took their matchup against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday by a conclusive 118-92 score. The Heat's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Kyle Lowry led the charge as he posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 assists.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They are currently 11-for-11 against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland is now 16-12 while Miami sits at 16-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cavaliers rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 16.9 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Heat are stumbling into the game with the second most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.6 on average. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Miami in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.92

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Miami have won 16 out of their last 22 games against Cleveland.

Injury Report for Cleveland

Collin Sexton: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Miami