Who's Playing
Miami @ Cleveland
Current Records: Miami 7-9; Cleveland 9-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-122 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another big night for Cleveland's point guard Darius Garland, who had 41 points and six assists in addition to five steals.
Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 107-106. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Kyle Lowry, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 15 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Lowry's first triple-double of the season. Lowry's points were the most he has had all year.
Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Cavaliers are now 9-6 while the Heat sit at 7-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.3. But Miami enters the game with only 19.4 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.73
Odds
The Cavaliers are a big 10-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Miami have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 11, 2022 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 105
- Dec 13, 2021 - Cleveland 105 vs. Miami 94
- Dec 01, 2021 - Cleveland 0 vs. Miami 0
- May 01, 2021 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 107
- Apr 03, 2021 - Miami 115 vs. Cleveland 101
- Mar 16, 2021 - Cleveland 0 vs. Miami 0
- Feb 24, 2020 - Cleveland 125 vs. Miami 119
- Feb 22, 2020 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 20, 2019 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 100
- Nov 14, 2019 - Miami 108 vs. Cleveland 97
- Mar 08, 2019 - Cleveland 0 vs. Miami 0
- Jan 25, 2019 - Miami 0 vs. Cleveland 0
- Jan 02, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 28, 2018 - Miami 118 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 27, 2018 - Miami 98 vs. Cleveland 79
- Jan 31, 2018 - Cleveland 91 vs. Miami 89
- Nov 28, 2017 - Cleveland 108 vs. Miami 97
- Apr 10, 2017 - Miami 124 vs. Cleveland 121
- Mar 06, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Cleveland 98
- Mar 04, 2017 - Miami 120 vs. Cleveland 92
- Dec 09, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Miami 84
- Mar 19, 2016 - Cleveland 0 vs. Miami 0
- Dec 05, 2015 - Miami 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- Oct 30, 2015 - Miami 0 vs. Cleveland 0