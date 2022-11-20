Who's Playing

Miami @ Cleveland

Current Records: Miami 7-9; Cleveland 9-6

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Miami will be stumbling in from a loss.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 132-122 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It was another big night for Cleveland's point guard Darius Garland, who had 41 points and six assists in addition to five steals.

Meanwhile, Miami fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 107-106. Miami's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Kyle Lowry, who dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 15 dimes, and ten rebounds. That's Lowry's first triple-double of the season. Lowry's points were the most he has had all year.

Cleveland is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Cavaliers are now 9-6 while the Heat sit at 7-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the most fouls drawn per game in the league at 24.3. But Miami enters the game with only 19.4 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.73

Odds

The Cavaliers are a big 10-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Miami have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Cleveland.