We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Miami Heat. Cleveland is 43-25 overall and 22-13 at home, while Miami is 37-31 overall and 20-16 on the road. The teams have split two meetings this season, with the road team winning each time. Cleveland is two games above .500 against the spread this season at 35-33, while Miami is two games below .500 ATS at 32-34-2.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The Cavs are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 204 points. Before entering any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Cleveland. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Heat spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers vs. Heat over/under: 204 points

Cavaliers vs. Heat money line: Cavaliers: -117, Heat: -102

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

On Monday, the Cavaliers' game was all tied up 54-54 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They managed a 108-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Jarrett Allen, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Caris LeVert, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists.

Cleveland played that game without Donovan Mitchell (knee), Evan Mobley (ankle) and Max Strus (knee), all of whom remain out on Wednesday. Role players like Georges Niang and Sam Merrill have stepped up in their absences as each player has posted three straight games with double-digit points. However, Cleveland is just 3-6 against the spread over its last nine home games.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when the Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers played on Monday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 206-point over/under. Miami took a 98-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Sixers. The losing side was boosted by Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (foot) and Tyler Herro (foot), and while Butler is questionable for Wednesday, Herro is out, as is Duncan Robinson (back). Midseason trade acquisition Terry Rozier has taken more onto his shoulders as of late after a slow start in South Beach. Rozier is averaging 18 points on 44% shooting over his last seven games, compared to just 13.9 points on 39% shooting over his first 14 games with Miami.

Key Betting Info

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Cavaliers are 4-7 against the spread in their last 11 games vs teams that win 45-55 percent of games.

The Heat are 14-9 against the spread in their last 23 games as the road underdog.

The Heat are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games when the spread was between +1 to +4.

