The Cleveland Cavaliers will look for the series sweep when they take on the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Monday. Cleveland cruised to a 124-87 win in Game 3 on Saturday. The Heat (37-45), who finished as the eighth seed in the conference, lost two of three regular-season meetings with Cleveland this year. The Cavaliers (64-18), who won 60 or more games for the third time in franchise history and most since winning 66 in 2008-09, are 31-11 on the road this season, including playoffs.

Tipoff from Kaseya Center in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland was 41-11 in the conference this season, while Miami was 24-28. The Cavaliers are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Heat odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 210.5. Before making any Heat vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Heat 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Heat spread: Cleveland -8.5 at DraftKings

Cavaliers vs. Heat over/under: 210.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Heat money line: Cleveland -375, Miami +295

CLE: The Cavaliers have hit the money line in 68 of their last 89 games (+28.65 units)

MIA: The Heat are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Despite point guard Darius Garland (toe) being questionable, Cleveland has enough offensive firepower to offset his absence if he isn't able to play. Among the top options on offense is shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. In three postseason games, he is averaging 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. He opened the series with back-to-back 30-point efforts.

Power forward Evan Mobley has been dominant this postseason. In three starts this series, he is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 33 minutes. In the 121-112 win in Game 2 on Wednesday, he poured in 20 points, while adding six rebounds. He had 19 points, six rebounds and three assists in Saturday's big win.

Why the Heat can cover

Miami will be desperate to stay alive and are led by veteran point guard Tyler Herro. In three postseason games, he is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 38 minutes. He poured in 33 points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out five rebounds in the Game 2 loss at Cleveland. He had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists in a 121-100 loss in Game 1.

Also powering the Heat is center Bam Adebayo. In three playoff starts, he is averaging 19 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and one steal in 40.7 minutes. He narrowly missed a triple-double in Game 2, scoring 11 points, while grabbing 14 rebounds and dishing out nine assists in 42 minutes. He scored 22 points, while adding nine rebounds in Saturday's loss.

