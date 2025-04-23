The No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers and the No. 8 seed Miami Heat are set to battle in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavs are coming off a commanding win in Game 1, where they blew out the Miami Heat 121-100. During the regular season, Cleveland won two of the last three games against Miami. The Cavs went 34-7 at home this season, while Miami went 17-23 as the visiting team.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is a 12-point favorite in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 212.

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -12 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 212 points

Heat vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -685, Miami +492

CLE: Cavs are 49-33-1 against the spread this season

MIA: Heat are 40-44-1 against the spread this season

Heat vs. Cavaliers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Heat can cover

Center Bam Adebayo is is dynamic member of the frontcourt. During the season, he led the team in rebounds (9.6) and steals (1.3) with 18.1 points per game. He racked up 38 double-doubles this campaign. In Game 1, Adebayo racked up 24 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Guard Tyler Herro is another floor spacer with the ability to create his own shot. The Kentucky product has scored 20-plus points in 14 straight games. In his last outing, Herro racked up 21 points, three rebounds, and went 3-of-6 from beyond the arc.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the best playmakers on the court. Mitchell led the team in scoring (24) during the regular season, and he kept it going in Game 1 of the playoffs. In the win over Miami, the six-time All-Star logged team highs in points (30) and steals (4) with four assists.

Guard Darius Garland has been a crafty ball handler who can score from all three levels. On Sunday, the 25-year-old finished with 27 points, five assists, and made five 3-pointers. He picked up right where he left off, notching at least 25 points and five assists for the fourth straight game.

