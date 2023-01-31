Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is the site of a high-level Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday evening. The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Miami Heat in the second of four matchups between the teams this season. Cleveland is 31-21 overall and 21-5 at home, while Miami enters at 28-23 overall and 11-14 in road games. Jimmy Butler (quadriceps) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) are questionable for the Heat, with Nikola Jovic (back) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) ruled out. Dylan Windler (ankle) is out for the Cavaliers, with Kevin Love (back) listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as the 4-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 211.5 in the latest Heat vs. Cavaliers odds. Before locking in any Cavaliers vs. Heat picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 49-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Heat vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Cavs vs. Heat:

Heat vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -4

Heat vs. Cavaliers over/under: 211.5 points

MIA The Heat are 10-13-1 against the spread in road games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 17-8-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Heat vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks here



Why the Heat can cover

Miami is talented and disciplined, with the Heat bringing balance on offense. The Heat have three players averaging at least 20 points per game, with Bam Adebayo leading the way in producing 21.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game while shooting 54% from the field. Miami takes care of the ball, committing only 13.5 turnovers per game, and rank No. 3 in the NBA in free throw accuracy at 82.5%.

On the other end, Miami is elite in defending opponents, allowing only 111.0 points per 100 possessions to rank in the top five of the NBA. The Heat create 16.6 turnovers and 8.6 steals per game, and rank in the top three of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.5%) and free throw attempts allowed (21.1 per game). Miami leads the league in points allowed in the paint (44.5 per game), and the Heat are also excellent in transition, holding opponents to fewer than 12 fast break points per game.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has the better offense in this matchup, and the Cavaliers have also covered the spread in more than two-thirds of home games this season. The Cavaliers are led by a pair of dynamic guards in Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, with Mitchell averaging 27.9 points per game on 62.0% true shooting. Garland adds 21.9 points and 8.2 assists per game, and the Cavaliers are in the top 10 of the NBA with more than 1.14 points per possession. Cleveland is shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range this season, and the Cavaliers commit fewer than 14 turnovers per game.

On the other side, Miami's offense is scuffling. The Heat are in the bottom five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and Miami is shooting only 45.3% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range. The Heat also average only 22.1 free throw attempts per game, No. 25 in the league.

How to make Heat vs. Cavaliers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, with ten players projected to score at least 11 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Heat vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Heat vs. Cavaliers spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.