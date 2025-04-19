Skip to Main Content

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 1, stream series

The East's No. 1 seed is going up against the Heat in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cavs were the East's top team all regular season long, finishing with 64 wins and the conference's top seed. The Cavs, led by All-NBA candidates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, will now try to get past the Heat -- who made play-in history this month -- in the first round. Game 1 is set for Sunday.

The Heat finished 10th in the East's standings, winning just 37 games in a season marked by Jimmy Butler's weeks-long trade saga. Miami beat the Bulls and Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to become the first team in NBA history to finish 10th in the standings and reach the playoffs.

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Heat at Cavaliers | 7 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Heat at Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Cavaliers at Heat | 1 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Heat odds

Odds via FanDuel

  • Series odds: Cavaliers -4000, Heat +1500
  • Game 1 odds: Heat -12.5, O/U 214.5

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Cavaliers vs. Heat series below.
