Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs and took a 1-0 series lead with a 121-100 in Game 1 on Sunday night.

The Cavs were the East's top team all regular season long, finishing with 64 wins and the conference's top seed. The Cavs, led by All-NBA candidates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, will now try to get past the Heat -- who made play-in history this month -- in the first round. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.

The Heat finished 10th in the East's standings, winning just 37 games in a season marked by Jimmy Butler's weeks-long trade saga. Miami beat the Bulls and Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to become the first team in NBA history to finish 10th in the standings and reach the playoffs.

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Cavaliers 121, Heat 100 -- Cleveland leads 1-0

Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Heat at Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Cavaliers at Heat | 1 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Heat odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Cavaliers -8000, Heat +2200

: Cavaliers -8000, Heat +2200 Game 2 odds: Cavs -12.5, O/U 216

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Cavaliers vs. Heat series below.