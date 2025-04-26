Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series

'He don't play any defense'
Darius Garland acknowledged that the Cavaliers were picking on Tyler Herro after going up 2-0 in the series. Asked if it's appropriate for a player to talk about attacking a weak link, Herro responded.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs and took a 2-0 series lead with a hard-fought 121-112 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night. It was a much more difficult challenge than the 121-100 win in Game 1 on Sunday night, but the No. 1 seed got it done. The series shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.
The Cavs were the East's top team all regular season long, finishing with 64 wins and the conference's top seed. The Cavs, led by All-NBA candidates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, will now try to get past the Heat -- who made play-in history this month -- in the first round. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.
The Heat finished 10th in the East's standings, winning just 37 games in a season marked by Jimmy Butler's weeks-long trade saga. Miami beat the Bulls and Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to become the first team in NBA history to finish 10th in the standings and reach the playoffs.
All times Eastern
Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100 (Cleveland leads series, 1-0)
Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat 112 (Cleveland leads series, 2-0)
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Cavaliers at Heat | 1 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
The Cavs narrowly avoided disaster thanks to a phenomenal closing stretch by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 17 fourth-quarter points to help create distance after the Heat had cut the deficit from 19 to two. The alpha guard, who was just 4 for 13 from the field after the third quarter, finished with 30 points, six assists and six rebounds while going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Had the Heat managed to pull out the victory, it would have been the largest playoff comeback in the NBA play-by-play era (since 1996-97), but they couldn't quite finish the job.
It was a surprising turn of events as Cleveland appeared to be cruising while building a near 20-point lead late in the third quarter. But the Heat, led by spark plug guard Davion Mitchell, mounted a fast and furious comeback to get the game within two points with just under four-and-a-half minutes left.
Miami's Mitchell finished with 18 points and six assists on 7-for-9 shooting, while Tyler Herro's 33 points on 14-for-24 shooting led the way for the Heat.
Cleveland now takes a 2-0 lead into Saturday's Game 3 in Miami, and they have to feel fortunate that they were able to escape Game 2 with the win. At the same time, Miami surely gained confidence from the comeback, as they had been significantly outplayed for the first seven quarters of the series.
The Heat led by as many as nine points in the early going of Game 2, sending a bit of a shock to the Cavaliers' system. Rest assured, the message was received.
From that point, the Cavs went on an all-out assault, outscoring Miami 61-35 from the six-minute mark of the first quarter to take a double-digit lead into the locker room. They finished the first half at a blistering 14-of-23 clip from 3-point range.
"We took the first hit. We responded," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said to his team during an in-game huddle. "Now we just do it for longer."
Cleveland's offensive attack was multifaceted, with seven players scoring at least five points in the first half. Game 1 hero Ty Jerome was once again a spark off the bench, while De'Andre Hunter and Sam Merrill added punch to the reserve unit. Meanwhile, the Cavs' starters, one of the NBA's best five-man units during the regular season, continued to dominate behind Donovan Mitchell's creation, Evan Mobley's versatility and Max Strus' sharpshooting.
Tyler Herro was the lone bright spot for the Heat in the first half, scoring 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting. They have their work cut out for them if they're going to avoid going back to Miami down 0-2.
Miami held strong for three quarters, but just like we all suspected, Ty Jerome pulled Cleveland ahead for good with a dominant fourth-quarter scoring performance. Over one stretch, Jerome scored 20 of 28 points for Cleveland and finished the game with 28 points in total. That gave Cleveland the victory and put the Cavaliers up 1-0 in this first-round series.
The scary thing about Jerome's outing? He wasn't even Cleveland's leading scorer. Donovan Mitchell gave the Cavs 30, and Darius Garland was right behind with 27. Cleveland just had the second-best offensive regular season in NBA history, and the Cavaliers did not disappoint in their playoff opener.
Miami, meanwhile, looked overmatched against a true playoff team. The Heat beat up play-in opponents in Chicago and Atlanta during the week, but the Cavaliers are another beast altogether. Tyler Herro, who scored 68 points in those two play-in games, was held to 21 on 7-of-18 shooting by Cleveland's strong defense.
The Heat got another hot scoring game out of defensive ace Davion Mitchell (18 points), and Bam Adebayo held his own against Cleveland's dominant front-court (24). But otherwise, Miami looked every bit the No. 10 seed it is as the Cavaliers pulled away late. Game 2 will be played on Wednesday.
Remember when LeBron James scored 29 of Cleveland's last 30 points to win Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals? Well... we're getting the junior varsity version of that night now. Ty Jerome, in his playoff debut, has 20 of Cleveland's last 28 points and has 28 points in total for the game. What was once competitive in the fourth quarter is now a walkover thanks to Cleveland's Sixth Man of the Year candidate. This is a bench performance for the ages by Jerome.
Something to keep in mind as the Heat stay competitive through three quarters: they have been a terrible fourth-quarter team all season. They ranked 24th in fourth-quarter net rating, 28th in clutch net rating and dead last in clutch net rating after the Jimmy Butler trade. Recent history suggests Cleveland is about to pull away, but Erik Spoelstra's playoff history makes that a scary bet. So, can Cleveland finish this one out up eight headed into the fourth quarter? Or can Miami reverse its season-long late-game struggles long enough to pull a Game 1 upset?
To those who expected another top-seed blowout after Oklahoma City's drubbing of Memphis earlier Sunday, the second No. 1 seed to take the floor on Sunday hasn't been quite as dominant. It's 62-54 in favor of Cleveland thus far, but predictably, the scrappy Miami Heat, who have been swept only once in Erik Spoelstra's lengthy tenure as head coach, are right in this thing.
The stars are shining for both sides through two quarters. Tyler Herro leads all scorers with 17 after scoring 68 total in Miami's two play-in games. As well as Cleveland has defended all year, its guards are its weak point on that end of the floor. Herro, a first-time All-Star this season, has taken advantage with three triples.
Of course, Herro has to play defense on the other end of the floor, and he's never done that especially well. Cleveland's Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have 27 combined through two quarters, with Garland hunting Herro quite a bit in the first half.
Miami's tendency all season, especially after the Jimmy Butler trade, has been to collapse in the second half. If they do so against Cleveland, this could get ugly fast. But Spoelstra is one of the best playoff coaches of all time. If there's a weakness for him to exploit when play resumes, he'll find it.