Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs and took a 2-0 series lead with a hard-fought 121-112 win in Game 2 on Wednesday night. It was a much more difficult challenge than the 121-100 win in Game 1 on Sunday night, but the No. 1 seed got it done. The series shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.

The Cavs were the East's top team all regular season long, finishing with 64 wins and the conference's top seed. The Cavs, led by All-NBA candidates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, will now try to get past the Heat -- who made play-in history this month -- in the first round. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.

The Heat finished 10th in the East's standings, winning just 37 games in a season marked by Jimmy Butler's weeks-long trade saga. Miami beat the Bulls and Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to become the first team in NBA history to finish 10th in the standings and reach the playoffs.

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100 (Cleveland leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Cavaliers 121, Heat 112 (Cleveland leads series, 2-0)

Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Cavaliers at Heat | 1 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Heat odds

Odds via FanDuel

Series odds : Cavaliers -20000, Heat +2500

: Cavaliers -20000, Heat +2500 Game 3 odds: Cavs -6.5, O/U 214

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Cavaliers vs. Heat series below.