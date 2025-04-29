Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch: Cleveland sweeps series 4-0

Game 4 final: Cavs sweep Heat with 138-83 victory

Cavs complete the most lopsided series victory in NBA history

Sometimes, series that end in four games can be closer and more competitive than the word "sweep" suggests. This was not one of those series.

Cleveland entered Monday's Game 4 having outscored Miami by 24.9 points per 100 possessions in the first three games of the series. It had stomped the Heat in Game 3 on Saturday, leading by as many as 40 points in a 124-87 rout. And it proceeded to crush them even more viciously on Monday.

The final margin of victory was 55 points, but you should know that Cleveland had a 70-25 lead late in the second quarter. You should know that it led by as many as 60 points in the fourth.

Game 4 was the fourth-most lopsided game in NBA playoff history and the most lopsided series-clinching game ever. It was also the most lopsided playoff victory in Cavaliers history, eclipsing their 44-point win against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals, and the most lopsided loss in Heat history, eclipsing their 37-point loss to the Cavs two days ago.

Donovan Mitchell finished with 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) and five assists in 25 minutes. Evan Mobley finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 23 minutes. Jarrett Allen finished with 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and six steals in 25 minutes. Ty Jerome and De'Andre Hunter scored a combined 37 points off the bench.

Tyler Herro was minus-44 in 31 minutes. This is the worst plus-minus any player has recorded in a home playoff game in the play-by-play era. Herro finished with four points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3PT, 1-2 FT) and one assist.

Cleveland outscored Miami by a cumulative 67 points in Games 1 through 3. With this blowout, it increased that point differential to a whopping 122 points. This is the largest cumulative point differential in any series in NBA history -- in 2009, the Denver Nuggets outscored the team then known as the New Orleans Hornets by a total of 121 points in a five-game first-round series.