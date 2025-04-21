Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Cleveland takes 1-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100
Cleveland pulled away thanks to an epic scoring burst from Ty Jerome
Miami held strong for three quarters, but just like we all suspected, Ty Jerome pulled Cleveland ahead for good with a dominant fourth-quarter scoring performance. Over one stretch, Jerome scored 20 of 28 points for Cleveland and finished the game with 28 points in total. That gave Cleveland the victory and put the Cavaliers up 1-0 in this first-round series.
The scary thing about Jerome's outing? He wasn't even Cleveland's leading scorer. Donovan Mitchell gave the Cavs 30, and Darius Garland was right behind with 27. Cleveland just had the second-best offensive regular season in NBA history, and the Cavaliers did not disappoint in their playoff opener.
Miami, meanwhile, looked overmatched against a true playoff team. The Heat beat up play-in opponents in Chicago and Atlanta during the week, but the Cavaliers are another beast altogether. Tyler Herro, who scored 68 points in those two play-in games, was held to 21 on 7-of-18 shooting by Cleveland's strong defense.
The Heat got another hot scoring game out of defensive ace Davion Mitchell (18 points), and Bam Adebayo held his own against Cleveland's dominant front-court (24). But otherwise, Miami looked every bit the No. 10 seed it is as the Cavaliers pulled away late. Game 2 will be played on Wednesday.