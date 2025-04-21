Skip to Main Content

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Cleveland takes 1-0 series lead

The East's No. 1 seed is going up against the Heat in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going up against the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs and took a 1-0 series lead with a 121-100 in Game 1 on Sunday night. 

The Cavs were the East's top team all regular season long, finishing with 64 wins and the conference's top seed. The Cavs, led by All-NBA candidates Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, will now try to get past the Heat -- who made play-in history this month -- in the first round. Game 2 is set for Wednesday.

The Heat finished 10th in the East's standings, winning just 37 games in a season marked by Jimmy Butler's weeks-long trade saga. Miami beat the Bulls and Hawks in the Play-In Tournament to become the first team in NBA history to finish 10th in the standings and reach the playoffs.

Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Sunday, April 20 | Cavaliers 121, Heat 100 -- Cleveland leads 1-0
Game 2: Wednesday, April 23 | Heat at Cavaliers | 7:30 p.m., NBA TV/fubo
Game 3: Saturday, April 26 | Cavaliers at Heat | 1 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 4: Monday, April 28 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Cavaliers at Heat | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Heat at Cavaliers | Time/TV TBD

Cavaliers vs. Heat odds

Odds via FanDuel

  • Series odds: Cavaliers -8000, Heat +2200
  • Game 2 odds: Cavs -12.5, O/U 216

CBS Sports will have updates throughout the Cavaliers vs. Heat series below.

🚨 Final: Cavaliers 121, Heat 100

Cleveland pulled away thanks to an epic scoring burst from Ty Jerome

Miami held strong for three quarters, but just like we all suspected, Ty Jerome pulled Cleveland ahead for good with a dominant fourth-quarter scoring performance. Over one stretch, Jerome scored 20 of 28 points for Cleveland and finished the game with 28 points in total. That gave Cleveland the victory and put the Cavaliers up 1-0 in this first-round series.

The scary thing about Jerome's outing? He wasn't even Cleveland's leading scorer. Donovan Mitchell gave the Cavs 30, and Darius Garland was right behind with 27. Cleveland just had the second-best offensive regular season in NBA history, and the Cavaliers did not disappoint in their playoff opener.

Miami, meanwhile, looked overmatched against a true playoff team. The Heat beat up play-in opponents in Chicago and Atlanta during the week, but the Cavaliers are another beast altogether. Tyler Herro, who scored 68 points in those two play-in games, was held to 21 on 7-of-18 shooting by Cleveland's strong defense. 

The Heat got another hot scoring game out of defensive ace Davion Mitchell (18 points), and Bam Adebayo held his own against Cleveland's dominant front-court (24). But otherwise, Miami looked every bit the No. 10 seed it is as the Cavaliers pulled away late. Game 2 will be played on Wednesday.

Sam Quinn
April 21, 2025, 1:25 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 9:25 pm EDT
 
It's Ty Jerome's world, we're all just living in it

Remember when LeBron James scored 29 of Cleveland's last 30 points to win Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals? Well... we're getting the junior varsity version of that night now. Ty Jerome, in his playoff debut, has 20 of Cleveland's last 28 points and has 28 points in total for the game. What was once competitive in the fourth quarter is now a walkover thanks to Cleveland's Sixth Man of the Year candidate. This is a bench performance for the ages by Jerome.

Sam Quinn
April 21, 2025, 1:12 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 9:12 pm EDT
 
The Heat are competing, but for how much longer?

Something to keep in mind as the Heat stay competitive through three quarters: they have been a terrible fourth-quarter team all season. They ranked 24th in fourth-quarter net rating, 28th in clutch net rating and dead last in clutch net rating after the Jimmy Butler trade. Recent history suggests Cleveland is about to pull away, but Erik Spoelstra's playoff history makes that a scary bet. So, can Cleveland finish this one out up eight headed into the fourth quarter? Or can Miami reverse its season-long late-game struggles long enough to pull a Game 1 upset?

Sam Quinn
April 21, 2025, 12:52 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 8:52 pm EDT
 
Halftime: Cavaliers 62, Heat 54

To those who expected another top-seed blowout after Oklahoma City's drubbing of Memphis earlier Sunday, the second No. 1 seed to take the floor on Sunday hasn't been quite as dominant. It's 62-54 in favor of Cleveland thus far, but predictably, the scrappy Miami Heat, who have been swept only once in Erik Spoelstra's lengthy tenure as head coach, are right in this thing.

The stars are shining for both sides through two quarters. Tyler Herro leads all scorers with 17 after scoring 68 total in Miami's two play-in games. As well as Cleveland has defended all year, its guards are its weak point on that end of the floor. Herro, a first-time All-Star this season, has taken advantage with three triples.

Of course, Herro has to play defense on the other end of the floor, and he's never done that especially well. Cleveland's Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell have 27 combined through two quarters, with Garland hunting Herro quite a bit in the first half. 

Miami's tendency all season, especially after the Jimmy Butler trade, has been to collapse in the second half. If they do so against Cleveland, this could get ugly fast. But Spoelstra is one of the best playoff coaches of all time. If there's a weakness for him to exploit when play resumes, he'll find it.

Sam Quinn
April 21, 2025, 12:07 AM
Apr. 20, 2025, 8:07 pm EDT
