Cavaliers vs. Heat schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Cleveland takes 2-0 series lead

🚨 Final: Cavaliers 121, Heat 112
Donovan Mitchell just would not let the Cavs lose
The Cavs narrowly avoided disaster thanks to a phenomenal closing stretch by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 17 fourth-quarter points to help create distance after the Heat had cut the deficit from 19 to two. The alpha guard, who was just 4 for 13 from the field after the third quarter, finished with 30 points, six assists and six rebounds while going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Had the Heat managed to pull out the victory, it would have been the largest playoff comeback in the NBA play-by-play era (since 1996-97), but they couldn't quite finish the job.
It was a surprising turn of events as Cleveland appeared to be cruising while building a near 20-point lead late in the third quarter. But the Heat, led by spark plug guard Davion Mitchell, mounted a fast and furious comeback to get the game within two points with just under four-and-a-half minutes left.
Miami's Mitchell finished with 18 points and six assists on 7-for-9 shooting, while Tyler Herro's 33 points on 14-for-24 shooting led the way for the Heat.
Cleveland now takes a 2-0 lead into Saturday's Game 3 in Miami, and they have to feel fortunate that they were able to escape Game 2 with the win. At the same time, Miami surely gained confidence from the comeback, as they had been significantly outplayed for the first seven quarters of the series.