Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Cleveland

Current Records: Charlotte 30-33; Cleveland 36-25

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 127-122 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five boards, and point guard Brandon Goodwin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists. Love had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Charlotte on Monday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 130-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks might stick with them for a while. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-53. The top scorer for Charlotte was point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

The losses put the Cavaliers at 36-25 and the Hornets at 30-33. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.7. But Charlotte enters the game with 114.1 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.