Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Cleveland
Current Records: Charlotte 30-33; Cleveland 36-25
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET March 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The Cavaliers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 127-122 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Cleveland's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Kevin Love, who shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 26 points and five boards, and point guard Brandon Goodwin, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 12 assists. Love had some trouble finding his footing against the Washington Wizards this past Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Charlotte on Monday, and boy were they were right. Their bruising 130-106 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks might stick with them for a while. Charlotte was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 76-53. The top scorer for Charlotte was point guard LaMelo Ball (24 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Cleveland is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.
The losses put the Cavaliers at 36-25 and the Hornets at 30-33. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 102.7. But Charlotte enters the game with 114.1 points per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 23 games against Charlotte.
- Feb 04, 2022 - Cleveland 102 vs. Charlotte 101
- Nov 01, 2021 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 110
- Oct 22, 2021 - Charlotte 123 vs. Cleveland 112
- Apr 23, 2021 - Charlotte 108 vs. Cleveland 102
- Apr 14, 2021 - Cleveland 103 vs. Charlotte 90
- Dec 23, 2020 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 02, 2020 - Charlotte 109 vs. Cleveland 106
- Dec 18, 2019 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 19, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Cleveland 99
- Nov 13, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 89
- Nov 03, 2018 - Charlotte 126 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 28, 2018 - Cleveland 118 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 24, 2017 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 15, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Charlotte 107
- Mar 24, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 10, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 13, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 03, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 24, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 03, 2016 - Charlotte 106 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 27, 2015 - Cleveland 95 vs. Charlotte 90