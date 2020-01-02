Cavaliers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Cleveland
Current Records: Charlotte 13-23; Cleveland 10-23
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Charlotte is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.
The Hornets' 2019 ended with a 109-92 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Cleveland suffered a grim 117-97 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. PG Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.
The losses put Cleveland at 10-23 and Charlotte at 13-23. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Cavaliers have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.50
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 211
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.
- Dec 18, 2019 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 09, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Cleveland 97
- Dec 19, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Cleveland 99
- Nov 13, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Charlotte 89
- Nov 03, 2018 - Charlotte 126 vs. Cleveland 94
- Mar 28, 2018 - Cleveland 118 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 24, 2017 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 15, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Charlotte 107
- Mar 24, 2017 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Dec 31, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Dec 10, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Charlotte 105
- Nov 13, 2016 - Cleveland 100 vs. Charlotte 93
- Apr 03, 2016 - Cleveland 112 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 24, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Charlotte 103
- Feb 03, 2016 - Charlotte 106 vs. Cleveland 97
- Nov 27, 2015 - Cleveland 95 vs. Charlotte 90
