Cavaliers vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Charlotte @ Cleveland

Current Records: Charlotte 13-23; Cleveland 10-23

The Charlotte Hornets are 4-12 against the Cleveland Cavaliers since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. They will face off against one another at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Charlotte is limping into the matchup on a six-game losing streak.

The Hornets' 2019 ended with a 109-92 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. One thing holding the Hornets back was the mediocre play of PG Terry Rozier, who did not have his best game; he finished with ten points on 4-for-13 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cleveland suffered a grim 117-97 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. PG Collin Sexton (22 points) was the top scorer for Cleveland.

The losses put Cleveland at 10-23 and Charlotte at 13-23. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Cavaliers have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.50

The Cavaliers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 211

Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.