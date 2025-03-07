The Charlotte Hornets (14-47) have the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-10) visiting in an Eastern Conference battle on Friday. Charlotte is on an eight-game losing streak. The Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the Horners 125-110 in a matchup on Wednesday. The Cavs are hitting on all cylinders, putting together a 12-game win streak. Cleveland beat the Miami Heat 112-107 in its previous game. Mark Williams (foot) and Brandon Miller (wrist) are out for the Hornets.

Tipoff from Spectrum Center in Charlotte is at 7 p.m. ET. This will be the final contest between these teams this season, and Cavs beat the Hornets, 115-105, on Jan. 5. The Cavs are 17-point favorites in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before locking in any Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Hornets 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Hornets:

Cavs vs. Hornets spread: Cleveland -17

Cavs vs. Hornets over/under: 234.5 points

Cavs vs. Hornets money line: Cleveland -1613, Charlotte +908

CLE: Cavs are 40-21-1 against the spread this season

CHA: Hornets are 30-29-2 against the spread this season

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell has great ball-handling and shot-creating ability to score anywhere on the court. Mitchell averages a team-high 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The 28-year-old has scored at least 30 points in 18 games this season. In the Feb. 28 win over the Boston Celtics, Mitchell poured in 41 points, five assists and made five 3-pointers.

Guard Darius Garland is an additional playmaker in the backcourt. Garland ranks 11th in the NBA in assists (6.7) along with 21.1 points per game. He also shoots 42% from beyond the arc. In the Jan. 5 win over Charlotte, Garland had 25 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Why the Hornets can cover

LaMelo Ball (probable, illness) is an agile scorer with the range to space the court. He can also set his teammates up. Ball logs 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and seven assists per game. The 23-year-old racked up 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and went 4-of-9 from 3-point land in the March 3 loss to the Warriors. Ball has knocked down at least four 3-pointers in 25 this campaign.

Forward Miles Bridges can put the ball on the floor and knock down perimeter jumpers consistently. He averages 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. The Michigan State product has recorded 20-plus points in five of the last eight games. On Feb. 24 against the Kings, Bridges finished with 23 points and six rebounds.

