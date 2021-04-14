Healthy bodies could be at a premium for both teams when the Charlotte Hornets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening. The Cavaliers have dropped two games in a row and are unsure about the availability of their starting backcourt. The Hornets were missing four starters in Tuesday's 101-93 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Cleveland beat visiting Charlotte in the season opener behind a combined 49 points from guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Spectrum Center. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under for total points scored is 213 in the latest Cavaliers vs. Hornets odds.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -3.5

Cavaliers vs. Hornets over-under: 213 points

Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -165, Cleveland +145

CLE: The Cavaliers are 8-19 on the road

CHA: The Hornets had their 15th different starting lineup in Tuesday's loss

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Rookie shooting guard Isaac Okoro is starting to make an impact down the stretch and is coming off a season-high 19-point outing in Sunday's loss to New Orleans. The No. 5 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft, Okoro has scored in double figures in four of the last five games. Forward Kevin Love, who missed most of the past three months with a calf injury, also had a season-high 19 points on Sunday and is averaging 18.3 points in the past three contests.

The Cavaliers are coming off consecutive home losses to Toronto and New Orleans, the latter with Sexton (groin) and Garland (ankle) sitting out. However, Cleveland's best two offensive showings in nearly 2.5 months came on the road last week in wins at San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Sexton and Garland are listed as questionable, but center Jarrett Allen (concussion) and forward Larry Nance Jr. (illness) are poised to return after lengthy absences.

Why the Hornets can cover

Third-year guard Devonte' Graham was the only one of Charlotte's top six scorers available in Tuesday's game and led five players in double figures with 19 points. It was the 11th consecutive game scoring in double figures for Graham, who is averaging 18.3 points and 6.0 assists over the past three games. Caleb Martin started in place of leading scorer Terry Rozier and posted a double-double with a season-high 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Rozier (left knee tendinitis) and forward PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) were ruled out of Tuesday's game, and coach James Borrego said he had no update on their availability vs. Cleveland. Rozier, averaging a team-best 20.3 points per game, lit up the Cavaliers in the season opener with 42 points and 10 3-pointers. Forward Jalen McDaniels has elevated his play, averaging 16.3 points while shooting 61.3 percent in the last four games.

How to make Hornets vs. Cavaliers picks

