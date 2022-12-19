Who's Playing
Utah @ Cleveland
Current Records: Utah 17-15; Cleveland 20-11
What to Know
This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Utah has to be aching after a bruising 123-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Power forward Kelly Olynyk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. It was another big night for the Cavaliers' point guard Darius Garland, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 assists in addition to seven boards.
The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Utah suffered a grim 111-91 defeat to Cleveland when the two teams previously met in January. Can Utah avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.99
Odds
The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 12, 2022 - Cleveland 111 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Cleveland 108
- Mar 29, 2021 - Utah 114 vs. Cleveland 75
- Jan 12, 2021 - Utah 117 vs. Cleveland 87
- Mar 02, 2020 - Utah 126 vs. Cleveland 113
- Jan 18, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2019 - Utah 117 vs. Cleveland 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 16, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Cleveland 91 vs. Utah 83
- Jan 10, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 14, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Nov 10, 2015 - Cleveland 118 vs. Utah 114