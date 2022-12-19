Who's Playing

Utah @ Cleveland

Current Records: Utah 17-15; Cleveland 20-11

What to Know

This Monday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116 points per matchup. They will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. ET Monday. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while the Jazz will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Utah has to be aching after a bruising 123-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks this past Saturday. Power forward Kelly Olynyk had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-11 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 100-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. It was another big night for the Cavaliers' point guard Darius Garland, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 12 assists in addition to seven boards.

The Jazz are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah suffered a grim 111-91 defeat to Cleveland when the two teams previously met in January. Can Utah avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Cavaliers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 13 games against Cleveland.