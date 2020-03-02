Cavaliers vs. Jazz: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz basketball game
Who's Playing
Utah @ Cleveland
Current Records: Utah 37-22; Cleveland 17-43
What to Know
The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.
Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards this past Friday, winning 129-119. The Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 30 points along with eight rebounds. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, falling 113-104. A silver lining for the Cavaliers was the play of center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.
Utah is now 37-22 while Cleveland sits at 17-43. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. Less enviably, Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cavaliers.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.42
Odds
The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.
- Jan 18, 2019 - Utah 115 vs. Cleveland 99
- Jan 04, 2019 - Utah 117 vs. Cleveland 91
- Dec 30, 2017 - Utah 104 vs. Cleveland 101
- Dec 16, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 16, 2017 - Cleveland 91 vs. Utah 83
- Jan 10, 2017 - Utah 100 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 14, 2016 - Utah 94 vs. Cleveland 85
- Nov 10, 2015 - Cleveland 118 vs. Utah 114
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Power Rankings: Zion-LeBron worth hype
It was an exciting week in the NBA, with plenty of movement in the Power Rankings
-
Rockets vs. Knicks odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Rockets vs. Knicks game 10,000 times.
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
LeBron answers critics of his mentoring
LeBron shared words with Zion Williamson after their showdown on Sunday night
-
Zion matches LeBron, scores career high
The New Orleans rookie topped the 30-point mark for the third time in 15 career games
-
LeBron dominates Pelicans from the post
LeBron finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists for his 13th triple-double of the...
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game