Cavaliers vs. Jazz: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Utah @ Cleveland

Current Records: Utah 37-22; Cleveland 17-43

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last six games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse after a few days off. Utah won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy an 8.5-point advantage in the spread.

Utah was able to grind out a solid victory over the Washington Wizards this past Friday, winning 129-119. The Jazz's shooting guard Donovan Mitchell did his thing and had 30 points along with eight rebounds. The contest made it Mitchell's fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Cleveland came up short against the Indiana Pacers this past Saturday, falling 113-104. A silver lining for the Cavaliers was the play of center Andre Drummond, who posted a double-double on 27 points and 13 boards.

Utah is now 37-22 while Cleveland sits at 17-43. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Utah ranks fourth in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.40% on the season. Less enviably, Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Cavaliers.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.42

Odds

The Jazz are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won five out of their last eight games against Cleveland.