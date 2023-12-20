The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is 15-12 overall and 8-6 at home, while Utah is 10-17 overall and 2-12 on the road. The Jazz have dominated this series in recent years, winning eight of the last 10 meetings against Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz spread: Cavaliers -7

Cavaliers vs. Jazz over/under: 229.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Jazz money line: Cavaliers: -270, Jazz: +220

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. They snuck past Houston with a 135-130 win. Donovan Mitchell continued his habit of posting crazy stat lines, scoring 37 points along with six assists. For the season, Mitchell is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

The Cavaliers have won five of their last six games at home and they're 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall. Cleveland is also 6-3 in its last nine games played in December.

What you need to know about the Jazz

Meanwhile, Utah didn't have too much trouble with Brooklyn at home on Monday as the Jazz won 125-108. The victory was just what the Jazz needed coming off of a 125-104 loss in their prior game.

Utah's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Talen Horton-Tucker, who scored 27 points along with six assists. Collin Sexton also had a strong showing, finishing with 27 points, six assists and three rebounds.

